Michael Edward "Mike" Cash
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Michael "Mike" Edward Cash

May 17, 1959 - September 27, 2020

In the early morning hours on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Michael "Mike" Edward Cash, waded across the River Jordan. He went home to see his parents, George Lincoln and Regina Wood Cash, his Savior, and numerous other family members who completed their Earthly journey before him. Mike was well known in both Amherst and Nelson counties as he delivered propane for Mays Farm Service and Tiger Fuel Company. He took great pride in ensuring everyone had what was needed to stay warm during the winter. Prior to that, he worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation and Rock-Tenn. He was most proud of his time in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Kidd (DDG-993). Mike loved the Navy, and he loved his country.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Evelyn B. Cash. He loved her unconditionally, and together they raised three children, eldest Dana Cash, Jacob Cash and daughter-in-law Kristin, and youngest Stephanie Cash. Mike was a strong role model and a patient teacher to the children as he helped guide them through life. He was a member of Piney River Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for several years. Mike loved hunting, fishing, firearms, and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Kevin Cash and partner Shannon; special sister, Deanna Cash, and nephew, Harrison Cash; three grandchildren, Taylor Cash, Presley Cash, and Michael "Dayne" Cash. He will also be remembered by several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins left to cherish the memories they made growing up more like brothers and sisters.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to, Tiger Fuel for all the love and support shown to Mike during his illness, to the team at Hospice who was an amazing support for him and his family, to the Intermediate Care Unit and the team of doctors, nurses, and nursing assistants at Lynchburg General Hospital who provided care during the most recent hospitalization, and finally, the family would like to thank the Oncology team at the University of Virginia Health System who displayed such compassion and care during his illness.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the funeral home, and at other times at their home. Please wear a mask for both funeral home visitation and service.



Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967

Published by Amherst New Era-Progress on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA 22967
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA 22967
Funeral services provided by:
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
