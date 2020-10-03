To the Family of Mrs. Shelia M. Hubbard... We the PTS Dispatcher and Drivers of GLTC (Greater Lynchburg Transit Company) Wishes to extend our Sincerest Condolences as we were saddened to hear of her passing. Mrs. Hubbard was one of our most caring customers. Her warm-hearted and Loveable Spirit will be greatly missed. May Gods Hand of Comfort cover you all during this time of Bereavement.

Lisa Anderson-Brooks October 4, 2020