Doris Y. Burks of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2020.