Gary BaileyDecember 5, 1960 - September 28, 2020Gary Bailey was born on December 5, 1960, in Lynchburg, Va. He departed this life on September 28, 2020.A memorial service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service Chapel. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.