Tracey Burnett Capps
Tracey Burnett Capps of Forest passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Jesse Capps.
Born in Lynchburg on June 26, 1967, she was a daughter of Tommy Burnett and the late Carolyn Burnett. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by two sons, Lukas Burnett and his wife, Lauren, and Rafe Capps, both of Forest; two stepchildren, Jeremy Capps and his wife, Karen, of Concord, and Savannah Rice and her husband, Nick, of Bedford; a sister, Tonda Lee and her husband, Derek, of Bedford; and two grandchildren, Raelyn Burnett and Brynlee Capps.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.