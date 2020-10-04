Menu
Tracey Burnett Capps of Forest passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Jesse Capps.

Born in Lynchburg on June 26, 1967, she was a daughter of Tommy Burnett and the late Carolyn Burnett. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by two sons, Lukas Burnett and his wife, Lauren, and Rafe Capps, both of Forest; two stepchildren, Jeremy Capps and his wife, Karen, of Concord, and Savannah Rice and her husband, Nick, of Bedford; a sister, Tonda Lee and her husband, Derek, of Bedford; and two grandchildren, Raelyn Burnett and Brynlee Capps.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
So very sad to hear about Tracys passing! We are thinking of all of you and praying for all of you! We are in Buxton,NC. And will not be able to come Monday, but will be thinking of youll! WITH HEAVY HEART and LOVE of FAMILY!!!
Henry / Deborah Lee
October 4, 2020
My heart and prayers are wiih the Burnett family
Marian novak
October 4, 2020