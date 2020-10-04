Menu
Shirley Topp Deen
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Shirley Topp Deen

May 7, 1950 - September 19, 2020

As our mother asked that we share her (mostly finished) self-written obituary, it follows: Shirley Jo Topp Knost Evans Deen a.k.a. "ole Shirley" and "Madre" passed away at her home in Forest, Virginia. Contrary to her nature she left behind a clean and orderly home as well as the requisite legal documents.

Born to World War II veteran Lester Topp and Ruth Stutz of New Bremen, Ohio, she was the oldest of four and tyrant to her three siblings, Gary, Jill, and Mike. (To all of you, I meant well.) All of whom cherish most of their memories of her.

She valued education and went on to complete her bachelor's degree at Bowling Green State University and graduate work at Virginia Tech. She took with her thousands of beloved memories of family and the friends who were like family. She cherished them and grieved only for the moments that will now never be. She was most proud of her adult sons and the friendship they share, even if it normally involves cigars. It was a good ride. Ciao. Arrivederci. Good night. - Shirley
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.
Shirley was more than just an HR rep. She was a good and valued friend. I remember receiving a phone call from my husband who was frantic due to his car getting locked up and him not having access to it. Since he brought me to work, there was nothing I could do about it. I felt that Joe was in some danger and called the Sheriff's Office for assistance. Shirley found me crying in frustration and immediately took charge. She put me in her car and drove me clear to Rustburg and then stayed with us until everything worked out. Only Shirley would go that far above and beyond. Rest in peace Shirley - you will be missed.
Regina and Joe Matthewson
October 5, 2020
She will continue to inspire for a long time to come.
Sarah Blankenship
October 5, 2020
Shirley thank you for all that you did and the personal advisement and guidance that you lended to me. May you rest knowing the true impact that you have made.
Kasey
October 4, 2020
R.I.P. Shirley. You will truly be missed.
Desiree Perkins
October 4, 2020
Shirley was one of a kind / and that shows true in the final words written of her. For us - a loss no doubt - for those who never knew her - a tremendous loss for sure. Fly high dear Shirley - fly home!
Rayetta Webb
October 4, 2020