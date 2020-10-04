Shirley Topp Deen



May 7, 1950 - September 19, 2020



As our mother asked that we share her (mostly finished) self-written obituary, it follows: Shirley Jo Topp Knost Evans Deen a.k.a. "ole Shirley" and "Madre" passed away at her home in Forest, Virginia. Contrary to her nature she left behind a clean and orderly home as well as the requisite legal documents.



Born to World War II veteran Lester Topp and Ruth Stutz of New Bremen, Ohio, she was the oldest of four and tyrant to her three siblings, Gary, Jill, and Mike. (To all of you, I meant well.) All of whom cherish most of their memories of her.



She valued education and went on to complete her bachelor's degree at Bowling Green State University and graduate work at Virginia Tech. She took with her thousands of beloved memories of family and the friends who were like family. She cherished them and grieved only for the moments that will now never be. She was most proud of her adult sons and the friendship they share, even if it normally involves cigars. It was a good ride. Ciao. Arrivederci. Good night. - Shirley



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.