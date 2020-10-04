Menu
James Elliott Ingram
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
James Elliott Ingram

June 29, 1931 - October 2, 2020

Angel (always my pet name for him), age 89, teed off for his last "HOLE IN ONE" on Friday, October 2, 2020. James always loved golf and telling old stories about Danville where he was raised. In James' last few years, he became very interested in politics and switched from a republican to a liberal democrat.

Angel is survived by me, his wife of 35 years, Jean Ogden Ingram; and our three sons, James Elliott Ingram Jr. of Amherst, Jon Jordan of Lynchburg, Scott Jordan of Roanoke; as well as his daughter-in-law, Damaris Dedulonus Jordan of Roanoke. He is also survived by the last love of his life, his grandson, Haywood D. Jordan of Roanoke. He did not experience the love and excitement of being a grandparent until he was eighty years old. One older sister survives him, Lorain Weaver of Danville, James was so happy to brag that she has always been in better shape and is still going strong. James was the first to admit that it was Loraine that lead a cleaner life.

James had many friends, the best of whom was Tede (Donald) Johns, now owner of Conner Produce.

James was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers. He was a wonderful and loving caregiver to his late mother-in-law and father-in-law, Haywood and Elizabeth Ogden.

James was the former president and owner of Conner Produce. James started working in his dad's produce business at age 14, so it was in his blood. Between Danville produce and moving to Lynchburg, he proudly served in Korea. Not that he was begging to go, but at that time you answered when Uncle Sam called.

Jean and James were married on the front steps of Boonsboro Club so he could watch the golfers go off on #9. They loved traveling and entertaining and James kept them both laughing with his funny personality and quick wit.

Due to James' wishes, there will be no visitation or formal service. In lieu of flowers or donations, please 'pay your love forward' by helping a person in need or by doing an act of kindness on James's behalf.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent made to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory

811 Wiggington Road

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
My condolences to James Elliott Ingram Jr. and family.
Paul Zarres
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Mr. Ingram was a huge part of my for over a decade. He took James, his son and I many places. One of my favorite places was a fishing hole that was a fishermans dream!!! We where about ten years old, maybe twelve. We caught fish all day long. A lot of meals shared at the Ingram home. Even though through the years we lost touch, I always thought about or asked my parents about him. Losing a parent is difficult for I understand from my loss. My condolences to James Elliott Jr. and other family members.
Paul Zarres
October 4, 2020
Jean, Im so sorry to hear that James had past away. I know yall have enjoyed every moment together. Im sorry that my time as a member of the family was so brief. Sending love & prayers for you & the family.
Laura Minnick
October 4, 2020
Jean I am so saddened by the loss of James. The two of you were the most fun and happy couple. Whenever I saw the two of you together it made everyone around you happy. He was one of a kind. I do remember how good he was to your parents as they aged. Just the thoughts of him make me smile
Jane Kreger
October 4, 2020
Our condolences to Jean and family. The beautiful photo of James and Jean express so much about their loving relationship and the obituary is a wonderful tribute to James. He was a great neighbor with a warm generous spirit and a great sense of humor. We will miss him.
Ann and Hans van de Graaf
Ann van de Graaf
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Jean, you might remember me from First Christian and Rivermont Ave days. I loved the picture of you two, I loved the entire obit, especially that he was now a liberal Dem like me. You were a wonderful couple, cute and fun. I do know how hard it will be without him. 18 years later, I still miss my George. Very sincere sympathy and please take good care of you. Xoxoxo
Mille Dawson
October 4, 2020
A southern gentleman with the best stories. I loved hearing his voice and always enjoyed laughing with him. He made me feel so special every time I came to visit and seeing the love he had for my second mom, Jean was so amazing to witness. Rest In Peace sweet James.
Constance Costas
October 4, 2020
James was an original, southern gentlemen. It has been years but I remember his smile and wit. RIP
Marian novak
October 4, 2020
Jean, So sorry to learn about James. He was a great gentleman and will be missed by everyone.
Cabell Dudley
October 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss Mrs. Ingram. My late husband Terry Woody used to work for Mr. Ingram at Conner Produce years ago & always spoke so highly of him. Prayers for you & your family.
Gayle M Woody
October 4, 2020