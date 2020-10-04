Mr. Ingram was a huge part of my for over a decade. He took James, his son and I many places. One of my favorite places was a fishing hole that was a fishermans dream!!! We where about ten years old, maybe twelve. We caught fish all day long. A lot of meals shared at the Ingram home. Even though through the years we lost touch, I always thought about or asked my parents about him. Losing a parent is difficult for I understand from my loss. My condolences to James Elliott Jr. and other family members.

Paul Zarres October 4, 2020