Patsy Elizabeth Humphries
May 23,1935 - September 29, 2020
Patsy Elizabeth Humphries, 85, of Amherst, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain (LTC) Paul J. Yacovone, USA Ret. officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.