Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Talmadge Hawkins Jr.
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Richard Talmadge Hawkins Jr.

Richard Talmadge Hawkins Jr., 58, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Lynchburg on December 18, 1961 and was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Hofmann.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Richard and Janet Hawkins; and a sister, Rhonda Nunnally and her husband, Richard.

There will be no services at this time.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.