Brenda Jean Blankenship Stratton
February 9, 1955 - October 3, 2020
Brenda Jean Blankenship Stratton, 65, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Larry Evan Stratton for 46 years.
Born on February 9, 1955, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Nellie Blankenship Wright.
Brenda attended E.C. Glass High School; was a retired Teller Supervisor for Bank of The James in Madison Heights; and a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family especially watching her grandson play sports. She loved music and dancing and watching TV especially Steve Harvey and Court TV.
In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory two children, Brittany Stratton Lisick and husband, Jason, of Charlotte, N.C., and Brent Evan Stratton and wife, Brooke, of Spout Spring; three grandchildren, Ashton and Walker Stratton and Mila Lisick; two siblings, Billy Blankenship and wife, Debbie, of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. and their children, Candy Sexton and Jade Wright, and Regina Afflerbach and husband, Bob, of Lynchburg, and their children, Audrey and Chris Afflerbach; five half-brothers and sisters, James Wright, Martha Horsely, Rita Wright, Mike Wright, and David Wright; a brother-in-law, Randy Stratton and his children, Christian and Kevin Stratton; a sister-in-law, Patsy Jordan and husband, the great uncle Tim; a special friend, Terra Gilbert; her canine companion, Remi; grand-dogs, Kingston and Reilly; and many other relatives and friends.
Larry and Brenda and family would like to give their sincere thanks to Dr. Brinder Kanda for his compassionate care and support.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, facial masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
A Celebration of Brenda’s Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Dr. R. Todd Blake with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Brenda Stratton to the American Heart Association
, American Lung Association
or American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2020.