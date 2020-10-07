Mattie Lou Kreger Farris Hodnett
October 8, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Mattie Lou Kreger Farris Hodnett was born on October 8, 1932 in Altavista, Va. and left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020 (a trying year, not to be forgotten any time soon).
"Petesie" was from a large family and the ninth child of Walter S. and Cora D. Kreger. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lula Davis, Christine Lyons, Iris Sales and her brothers, James, George, Randolph, and Herbert Kreger. Her surviving sister is Jeanette K Lindsay of Lynchburg, who was always at her side.
Mattie was twice married in her life, first to Luttrell A Farris Jr. (Bugs) for 39 years and later to Achilles M. Hodnett (A.M.) for 24 years, both deceased.
Mattie was a homemaker and loved her church, attending church activities and singing in the choir for many years. Her favorite memories were eating Sunday dinner after church at her mommas with her family and visiting her sister Lula in South Boston. She was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg and a former member of College Hill Baptist Church, Chestnut Hill Baptist Church and Inglewood Baptist Church in Lynchburg. She was a member of the Rebecca Lodge, a life-long member of Beta Sigma Phi and a former member of the Fort Hill Jr. Women's Club in Lynchburg.
Mattie is survived by her children, Cynthia Farris Utterback (Jeff) of Brookneal, Luttrell Mark Farris of Lynchburg, David Prescott Farris of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Anne Farris Gale (Roy) of Lakeland, Fla., and A.M.'s-children, Sharon H. Bradley, George Hodnett of Rustburg and Steven Hodnett of Killand, Texas. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Diane, Scott and Laura Cabaniss, Kelly and Quinn Farris, and Siobhan and Ryan Gale; 16 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brittany, Jonathon, Nellie, Maddy, Shyann, Aurianna, Joshua, Sarah, Abby, Trinity, Harley, Selena, Phoenix, Thea and Artemis; and one great-great-granddaughter, Valentina Boyd. Petesie loved and adored her nieces and nephews, Shirley, Judy (deceased), Carolyn, Gayle, Pam, Debbie, Susan, Harry, Gary, Jay, Steven and Neal.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Steve Tyree, will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. A family and friends visitation will be held prior to the burial at Heritage Funeral Service from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the New Chapel Baptist Church Visitation Fund. The members of the church regularly visited and brought meals to Mattie and AM while they were cared for at home and this was so appreciated.
An incredibly special thank you to the caregivers at The Elms of Lynchburg and Amedisys Hospice. There are not enough words to describe how grateful the family has been for Mattie's care during these trying times and much love to Sharon Bradley for always being just a phone call away.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2020.