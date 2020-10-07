Linda Tomlinson Tyree
Linda Tomlinson Tyree, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the wife, of the late Phillip Marshall Tyree. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Born in Lynchburg on September 14, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Payton L. and Margaret Stanley Tomlinson and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Florence Tyree Whitmore and a sister, Frances T. Traylor.
She was a member of Calvary Cross Baptist Church; loved to crochet and made hundreds of beautiful afghans, kitchen towels and cozies that she gifted to so many of her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, especially at A.C. Moore and Michaels for yarn, with her sister, Peggy. After shopping, she would always where they were going to eat, she enjoyed eating out at different restaurants. Linda always greeted everyone with the biggest smile and hugs, she never met a stranger. We will miss her beautiful smile, laughter and big heart.
She is survived by a daughter, Amanda T. Lindsay (Jonathan); two sisters, Peggy T. Creasy (John), Brinda S. Tomlinson; a brother, Payton L. Tomlinson Jr.; her partner, James F. Douglas; a special niece, Kimberly Dawn Morris and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Spring Hill Cemetery by Pastor Wayne Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider, Calvary Cross Baptist Church, 1700 James Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2020.