Larry Wilson Woosley
October 24, 1943 - September 27, 2020
Mr. Larry Wilson Woosley, age 76, of Forest, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Woodrow Wilson Woosley and Mrs. Frances Cook Woosley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Lloyd; brothers, Harold Woosley and Lennie Woosley.
Larry served as a Sergeant in the United States Marines from 1968 -1972. He served in Vietnam in 1969 where he received a Purple Heart for his injuries and a Navy Achievement Medal with combat V. He also served a tour of duty at Marine Barracks 8th & I in Washington, D.C. Larry retired from Babcock and Wilcox after forty years of service. He was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Nathalie and is also a member of the VFW.
He is survived by wife, Mrs. Donny Woosley of 44 years; two sons, Larry Scott Woosley (Maggie) of Dover, Pa. and Richard Burke Woosley (Beth) of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Sarah Woosley, Morgan Woosley, David Woolsey, and Troy Hamill; four sisters, Louise Bomar and Joannie Enoch (Phillip), both of Brookneal, Betty Bomar of South Boston, and Carolyn Morris (Wayne) of Lowesville, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Woosley and Danna Woosley; devoted niece, Debra Daniels; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his poodle, Emmy.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Clarkton Cemetery in Nathalie with military rites. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2020.