Jack Gene EngleJune 24, 1951 - October 6, 2020Jack Gene Engle, 69, of Amherst, Va., died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1951, a son of the late George Forest Engle and Helen Lucille Dettwiler Farrington.Jack was a caring soul and an outgoing person who loved working with his hands.Jack is survived by his wife, Diana Clements Engle; son, Keith Engle; siblings, Marge Hogendobler, Kerri Bledsoe, Nancy Blankenship, Scott Farrington, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.There will be no services as per Jacks wishes. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.