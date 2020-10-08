Robert Anson Graham
Robert Anson Graham, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was the husband of Madeline Tucker Graham for 66 years.
Born in Lynchburg on May 20, 1932, he was a son of the late Charles and Eddie Elizabeth Hall Graham and was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Graham and a sister, Ann Schull. He was a US Army Master Sergeant Veteran, having served in the 3rd Division 15th Infantry in the Korean War, member of Beulah Baptist Church, and retired from Western-Electric.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Robert Graham, Gregory Graham and wife, Leslie, Scott Graham and wife, Vicki; a sister, Shirley Kessee; sister-in-law, Maxine Moore and husband, Bob; six grandchildren, Katie Mehler and husband, Chris, Haylie Ogden and husband, Garrett, Jeff Graham and wife, Lauren, Donnie Graham and wife, Mandi, Vince Graham and wife, Emily, Jay Graham; ten great-grandchildren, Lily, Caleb, Elly, Noah, Mason, Graham, Silas, Peter, Piper and soon arriving, Emmett.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church by Pastor Dennis Hollandsworth with private family burial to follow in church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Beulah Baptist Church, St. Jude or Centra Hospice.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2020.