Helen Cartmell Smith MassieHelen Cartmell Smith Massie, daughter of Charles Tompkins Smith Jr. and Pauline Henley Drummond Smith, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.Born on November 22, 1929, in Amherst, Virginia, she was a graduate of Amherst High School, class of 1947, and Longwood College, class of 1951, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority – founded at Longwood – the Cotillion Club, and the Granddaughters' Club.She is survived by two sons, Charles Lawrence Massie and his wife, Mary Ann, of Gum Spring, Virginia, and William "Scooby" Cartmell Massie, and his wife, Brenda, of Amherst; one granddaughter, Ashley Cartmell Massie and partner, William "Beau" Edward Ware III, and their children, Willow Helen Ware and William "Stone" Edward Ware IV, of Lynchburg; one sister-in-law, Joan Pettyjohn Smith of Amherst; and one niece, Elizabeth Ann Smith, of Amherst.Helen was predeceased by her husband, William Lawrence Massie; her brother, Benjamin Drummond Smith; sister, Jean Tompkins Smith; and a special cousin, Sarah Gay Lanford.A lifetime member of Ascension Episcopal Church, she held many positions of responsibility, serving on the Vestry and the Altar Guild – ironing fair linens and arranging flowers literally for decades – and volunteering at the Episcopal Thrift Shop.As a teacher for 23 years, Helen served first at Elon Elementary, then at Amherst Elementary, and finally at Amherst Junior High (later Middle) School. She especially enjoyed annual trips with former teaching associates to a U.Va. basketball game. Fellow teachers and administrators revered her as a much-loved colleague with a cheerful disposition and infectious laugh.She delighted in activities, such as bridge playing, and reunions with family and friends, spanning multiple generations. She treasured holiday dinners, with the family eagerly anticipating her corn pudding, scalloped potatoes, and homemade rolls.Helen loved her hometown, and was proud to have lived there her entire life. As a great source of local information and lore, she served on the planning committee for the town's centennial celebration in 2010.She wanted future generations to appreciate their heritage and never lose sight of the benefits inherent to small-town life. She was glad that she lived at a time when people knew their neighbors and extended families, and grandparents could watch the next generations grow and mature, close to their roots.As a member of the Village Garden Club, she participated in many community beautification projects and excelled in flower arranging, often featuring her showpiece roses. Helen was especially fond of hybrid tea roses.Other involvements included membership in the Amherst County Historical Society and Museum, Friends of the Amherst County Library, and the Amherst County Retired Teachers Association. She and her husband, Lawrence, were charter members of Winton Country Club, and she remained a member throughout its half-century.Helen had recently been listed among the 100 designees for the "Women Making a Difference" in the past 100 years, a current exhibit in the Amherst County Museum.One of her most oft-quoted statements was, "You've got to think positive!" Her joy in life was apparent to all.Burial will be private.