Raymond KylesAugust 22, 1948 - October 4, 2020SSGT Raymond Kyles was born on August 22, 1948. He departed this life on October 4, 2020, in High Point, North Carolina.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church-Coolwell cemetery with the Rev. Ernest Scott, officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Please wear your masks. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.