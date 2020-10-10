Grace Hunter Purvis
November 3, 1919 - October 7, 2020
Grace Hunter Purvis, 100, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Sizer Bernice Purvis. Born on November 3, 1919, in Louisa, she was the daughter of the late Morris Soule Hunter and the late Hattie Lee Hunter.
Grace was a retired CNA for the Central Virginia Training Center, and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Grace was preceded in death by two sons, Soule B. Purvis and Morris H. Purvis; and seven siblings, Grayson Hunter, Frank Hunter Sr., Beatrice Carson, Hattie Carmichael, Bessie Dowdy, Lillian Snoot and Estelle Carson.
Grace is survived by her children, Nancy Lee Purvis of Madison Heights, Alfred Purvis and his wife, Susan, of Madison Heights, and John Purvis and his wife, Delores, of Rustburg; one sister, Rosabelle Cash of Madison Heights; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oakdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Wornstaff and the Rev. Alton Peters officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2020.