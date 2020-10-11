Lorene Bailey Saurborn
May 6, 1929 - October 8, 2020
Lorene Bailey Saurborn, 91, of 3075 Woodway Road, Roanoke, Virginia, died Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was the wife of Chester Saurborn.
She was born May 6, 1929 in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late David E. Bailey and Vera Bennett Bailey. She was a member of Hurt United Methodist Church and a retired employee of Klopman Industries.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Nora Furr of Roanoke and Patricia Harrison and her husband, Jeff of Salem; and one grandson, Rusty Howell and his wife, Angie; great-grandsons, Grant and Bryce Howell.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Bailey and Floyd Bailey.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Jim Brown.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Finch & Finch in Altavista.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 11, 2020.