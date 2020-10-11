Clyde Wesley Beard
Clyde Wesley Beard, 91, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Hazel Campbell Beard for 65 years.
Born August 13, 1929 in Amherst County he was a son of the late Leslie Lee Beard and Winnie Duff Beard. Clyde was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Beard; a great-grandchild, Madison Mullen; four brothers; and four sisters.
Clyde was an "old timer" that loved to tell stories. His stories would always put a smile on your face and he never met a stranger. He would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his pocket. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He provided for his family with their garden. He was a devoted Christian man who loved his wife and family.
Clyde is survived by his daughter, Linda Beard and fiancé, Ricky; sons, Kenneth Beard (Becky) and Glenn Beard (Brenda); grandchildren, Kimberly Spears, Kerri Beard, Jeff Beard, Sean Dunn and Derek Beard; great-grandchildren, Amber Spears, Dakota Spears, Kiley Daugherty, Blane Graber, and Isabella S. Beard; and a great-great-grandchild, Aurora Campbell.
A graveside service for Clyde will be conducted on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, noon at Allwood Cemetery (El Bethel) with the Rev. Duane Gregory officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior also at the cemetery. A reception will be held after the graveside service at New Prospect Baptist Church, Monroe, Va.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leawood Baptist Church, 345 Munford Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 11, 2020.