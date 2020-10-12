Menu
Estelle D. Anderson
January 27, 1931 - October 7, 2020

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Estelle D. Anderson entered the Lord's heavenly gate.

Born in Campbell County, January 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Duval and Beadie Davis. She was the wife of the late C. Wayne Anderson Sr. and the mother of the late Wayne Anderson Jr.

She is survived by three daughters, Annette, Perezza, and Elva; six loving grandchildren; one son-in-law; two siblings, and other relatives, and friends.

Arrangements to be announced.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy. Roseland, VA 22967

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 12, 2020.
