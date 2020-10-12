Menu
James Preston Farrar Sr.
J. Preston Farrar Sr., 88, of the Summit, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at The Summit, Lynchburg, Va.

He was born on May 23, 1932 to the late John and Lillie Farrar. Mr. Farrar was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Farrar and his first wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Farrar.

He is survived by his second wife, Gloria Farrar; two sons and their families, Steven and wife, Suzanne, their son, Aeden and daughter, Taylor of Aurora, Ill.; Jay (James) and wife, Donna and son, Jason of Orange, Va. He is also survived by four step-children; five step-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 12, 2020.
