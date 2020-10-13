Gordon W. Kent, III
October 30, 1948 - October 10, 2020
Gordon W. "Tony" Kent, III of Naruna, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 10, 2020, while watching his beloved Virginia Tech Hokies play football. Tony was a loving and devoted husband, father, Poppa, and Pop. He was born on October 30, 1948, in Lynchburg, to the late Gordon W. Kent Jr. and Cleo Quisenberry Kent. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving mother-in-law, Hazel O. Williams and brothers-in-law, Dannis Williams and Bill Puckette.
Tony was a graduate of William Campbell High School and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute of Danville. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He was a former employee of B&W and a retired truck driver.
A passionate sports fan, Tony especially enjoyed the Virginia Tech Hokies and New York Yankees. He was also an avid reader and fisherman. He was incredibly proud of being surrounded in his hometown of Naruna by family members representing a 5-generation legacy.
He is survived by his life-long friend and the love of his life, Patricia W. Kent; sons, Jeremy and Shannon Kent, Brendan and Amanda Kent; daughter, Christin Elliott and Chris Clay; grandsons, Logan T. Anthony, G. Jack Elliott, and Archer W. Kent; father-in-law, Alford E. Williams; brother-in-law, David Williams and wife, Tammy; sisters-in-law, Beverly W. Puckette and Kay Lynch and husband, Darrel; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Gladys and led by Pastors Jamie Adams, Steve Emory, and Nathaniel Williams. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal and at the residence at other times. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 13, 2020.