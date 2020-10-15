Shirley PannellNovember 28, 1937 - October 5, 2020Shirley L. Johnson Pannell was born on November 28, 1937, in Concord, Va., to the late Lucille and Luther "Buster" Johnson. Shirley entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020.She is survived by her son, Thomas R. Mack Jr. (Teresa); sisters, Lovelean "Love" Williams of Mableton, Ga., and Dr. Phinnize "Penny" Fisher (Tony) of Duncan, S.C.; a brother, Harold Johnson (Mary) of Johns Island, S.C.; three grandchildren, Richard "Ricky" Mack, Jasmine Glaize (Chris), and Tia Benefield (Tra), a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends.An inurnment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. We do ask that you practice social distancing guidelines and use personal protection due to the current pandemic. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.