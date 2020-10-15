Menu
Shirley Pannell
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Shirley Pannell

November 28, 1937 - October 5, 2020

Shirley L. Johnson Pannell was born on November 28, 1937, in Concord, Va., to the late Lucille and Luther "Buster" Johnson. Shirley entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Thomas R. Mack Jr. (Teresa); sisters, Lovelean "Love" Williams of Mableton, Ga., and Dr. Phinnize "Penny" Fisher (Tony) of Duncan, S.C.; a brother, Harold Johnson (Mary) of Johns Island, S.C.; three grandchildren, Richard "Ricky" Mack, Jasmine Glaize (Chris), and Tia Benefield (Tra), a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends.

An inurnment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. We do ask that you practice social distancing guidelines and use personal protection due to the current pandemic. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
