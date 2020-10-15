Mary Leanna Creasey
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Mary Leanna Creasey, 81 years of age, was welcomed home by a loving God to whom she dedicated her life.
Leanna was born on June 8, 1939, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She lovingly cared for her family while cooking and catering for her community. On August 6, 1960, she married J.B. Creasey and together they raised three sons, Ricky, Mark, and Bryan, and a daughter, Rhonda.
Leanna would tell you that her life was measured by the love she gave those around her. A measurement taken in cups, pints, and gallons, because if you knew Leanna, then you knew you were going to be fed. She took pride in the meals she made and the bread her hands masterfully crafted for so many years. If she wasn't feeding you, then she was hugging you. She was a hugger. Her hugs were dished out to all in a generous portion, if she met you, you were getting a hug, like it or not. No matter what, you knew in that moment, you were loved and special.
Leanna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.B. Creasey; brother, Frankie Childress; and sisters, Belva Powell and Denise Mays, who, upon entering heaven, she'll warmly embrace. She's survived by her children, Ricky (Christy), Mark (Susan), Bryan (Lisa), and Rhonda (Les), nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and brother, Carlton Childress (Gayle).
The family would like to thank Seven Hills Hospice and Heavenly Hands At-Home Care Services, specifically Terry Rose for their help and love of our dear mother and grandmother Creasey.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Carl Weiser and Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 11452 Wards Rd., Rustburg, VA 24588.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Creasey family.
