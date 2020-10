Shontese AlexanderOctober 31, 1977 - October 11, 2020Shontese Alexander was born on October 31, 1977, in Lynchburg, Va. She departed this life on October 11, 2020, at her residence.A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Scottie Craft. Please wear your masks. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.