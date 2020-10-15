Charlie Ray MeadeJuly 20, 1955 - October 12, 2020Charlie Ray Meade, 65, of Amherst, departed this life on Monday, October 12, 2020.Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Oak Hill Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends at the home of Angela's mother located on Edinburgh Dr.Out of respect for the family, we ask that you please wear a mask. The family requests flowers be sent to the funeral home.Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967