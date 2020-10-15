Barry Eugene Bryant
Barry Eugene Bryant, 67, of Forest, passed away surrounded by his entire family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born on May 29, 1953, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late David and Madeline Bryant.
He graduated from Brookville High School where he lettered and excelled in basketball. Barry volunteered for the Forest Volunteer Fire Department, loved to watch NASCAR, enjoyed spending time at The Lake, and adored his entire family, especially his grandchildren. After marriage, he opened a Men's Outlet for some years but was drawn toward his Dads calling in Real Estate. Barry transitioned from tweeds to deeds was a natural. He was a second-generation Real Estate Broker winning Salesman of the year in 1981 exceeding sales of 1.9 million.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Bonnie Bryant; children, Blake Bryant and his wife, Andrea, and their children, Emerald and Zach Bryant; and Jennifer Bryant Foster and her husband, Watt Foster and their children, Tristan Strathy, Madeline, Bobby, and Hilton Foster; great-grandson, Ronin Bryant; sister, Carroll Brown and her husband, Wayne; sister-in-law, Jane Campbell and her husband, Melvin, brother-in-law, James E. Moses Jr., and a host of other family members.
Barry was of the Baptist Faith and a former member of Old Forest Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barry's name to Meals on Wheels, The American Heart Association
, or Gleaning for the World.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with visitation one hour prior.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 15, 2020.