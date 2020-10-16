Michael "Mike" Wayne Williams Sr.



Michael "Mike" Wayne Williams Sr., 58, of Morehead City, N.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1961, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Peyton and Susie Williams.



He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Seely Williams; son, Michael Wayne Williams Jr. (Kim Williams) of Boones Mill; daughter, Jessica Williams Hoffman (Luke Hoffman) of Rocky Mount; brothers, Rodney Williams and Peyton Williams Jr. of Lynchburg; and grandchildren, Michael III, Hunter, Maddie, Haven, and Madilyn.



While Mike enjoyed living on the coast and near the water, his heart always brought him back home to Virginia where his beloved family and friends resided. His charismatic personality always lit up the room allowing him to befriend anyone he met. Mike wore his heart on his sleeve and shared that love frequently and eagerly.



Matthew 25:40 says, "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." He was always willing to help those in need, being the hands and feet of Christ. His family celebrates in knowing that his heart belonged to the Lord and he is now free of any earthly pain, reunited with his parents and rejoicing with his Savior.



Mike had a lifelong love for classic cars and motorcycles. He frequently had a project in the works in his workshop, restoring classic cars and jeeps. His most recent restoration was a 1967 Chevelle SS.



In memory of Mike, there will be a celebration of life in the form of a Cruise In and Car Show. The Cruise In will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the 1727 Moose Lodge on Waterlick Road, from 2 until 6 p.m. Join us in celebrating the life of Mike, while enjoying fellowship, food, and classic cars. Bring a story or memory to share with friends and family!



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 16, 2020.