Cindy Lou Wittman
Cindy Lou Wittman of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2020.
Born in Oak Harbor, Ohio, on August 12, 1954, she was raised by her grandparents, Alvina and John Wittman. After relocating to Lynchburg in 1986, Cindy worked for many years at skilled nursing care facilities as a CNA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, longtime friend, Beckie Martin; faithful canine companion, Molly; and special "adoptive" family, Gail and Giles Slade.
Cindy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Betty Gura; sister, Kim Freemen; niece, Amanda Gura; nephew, Michael Gura and wife, Kristina; great-nephew, Sean Gura; great-niece, Danielle Gura; longtime friend, Suzanne Slade; chosen family members, Wayne, Marietta, David, and Cheryl Irby, and Scott Drinkard; special friends, Sandy Anderson and Maxine Cheek, and a host of friends, neighbors, and extended family whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cindy's memory to The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org
) or a charity of your choice
. If you would like the family to be notified of your memorial, please utilize [email protected]
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 16, 2020.