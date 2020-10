Xavier Maurice AustinXavier Maurice Austin, 21, of Suffolk, Va., transitioned on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.A celebration of Xavier's life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tree of Life Church. Xavier will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences and contributions in Xavier's memory please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory