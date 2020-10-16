Michael Lee Booth
December 1, 1978 - October 8, 2020
We are sad to announce the untimely passing of Michael Lee Booth. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to countless people.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Marshall's Mason Lodge, 1730 Wards Ferry Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To celebrate Mike's life and his passion for hunting please feel free to wear camouflage and jeans to the service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 16, 2020.