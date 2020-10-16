Edward Thomas ArthurEdward Thomas Arthur, 80, of Rustburg, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.He was born in Bedford County, on August 11, 1940, a son of the late Edward Jackson Arthur and Frances Louise Hall. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.Edward is survived by his companion of 40 years, Linda Wilson.Per his wishes no services will be held.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.