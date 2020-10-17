Shirley Delores Jackson Mosely
It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Delores Jackson Mosely announces her sudden passing on October 10, 2020, at her residence in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Shirley was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Mosely Jr. for 37 years.
Shirley was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on November 7, 1944. She was the eldest of four children born to the late Frank N. Jackson Sr. and Elizabeth Elliott Jackson. Shirley was baptized at an early age at the Jackson Street Methodist Church. She attended Lynchburg Public Schools and received numerous academic awards. She was an honor graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1963. She attended Virginia State University and graduated with honors from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Finance. She also was a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. Shirley retired as Vice President of Howard Savings Bank.
Shirley and her beloved husband Bob enjoyed traveling all over the world. They especially enjoyed attending all family functions and reunions. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Shirley leaves to cherish many wonderful memories her husband, Bob; a stepdaughter, Michelle Mosely; brothers, Frank N. Jackson Jr., and Pastor George E. Jackson (Karen); her devoted sister, Mary Jackson Wayne (Barry Sr.); sisters-in-law, Wanda Mosely and Janet Mosely-Quarles; nephews, Frank III, Gerard, Brian and Brandon (Tai) Jackson, Barry J. Wayne Jr. (Francine), Darrell A. and Duane Wayne; great nephews, Anthony L. Wayne, Kevin A. Wayne, and Omari L. Wayne; devoted niece, Michelle H Wayne; nieces, Stacy and Antoinette Harris, Lekeshia and Chappell Mosely, Tiffany Ahn Prather, and Jeanarta Jackson Coe; devoted great niece/god daughter, Arlandra M Wayne; devoted aunt, Ella J. Robey; devoted cousin, Doris Jackson Garland, and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Burial Park. The family is receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Saturday October 17, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required in the funeral home.
Community Funeral Home directing.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 17, 2020.