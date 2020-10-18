Edward Albert Buckley
Edward Albert Buckley departed this world on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 21, 1932, the son of James and Madeline Hollard Buckley. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Jim; his sister, Marie; and his oldest son, Drew Robert Buckley.
Ed graduated from Columbia University with a degree in general studies, fitting with his natural curiosity and passion for learning. A career and doctorate in teaching and education as well as a voracious appetite for books made this polymath the unbeatable Jeopardy home contestant. His career spanned roles in teaching and corporation management.
Ed was a proud member of the USMC, retiring with the rank of Major. He was the epitome of Francis Bacon's standard that "reading maketh a full man, conference a ready man, and writing an exact man." He admired the Jesuit philosophers who recognized the necessity of faith in navigating this world and was grateful for the fellowship of the Peakland United Methodist Church. He will be deeply missed by his entire family and lovingly remembered for his keen intelligence and wonderful sense of fun and humor.
Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene Devine; his daughters, Lorrene Alice Buckley and Stephanie Wallace (Phil); his son, Neil Holland Buckley (Molly); his devoted grandchildren, Matthew Wallace (Lin), Margeaux (Charley), Kevin, Meredith, Josh, Myrick, and Noah; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Aiofe. He will also be missed by his very special niece, Donna Marie Marshall who loved him dearly.
"Sunset and evening star,
And one clear call for me!
And may there be no moaning of the bar,
When I put out to sea,
But such a tide as moving seems to sleep,
Too full for sound and foam,
When that which drew from
Out the boundless deep
Turns home again."
Tennyson
