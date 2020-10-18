Doris "Bug" Steppe Patton
Doris "Bug" Steppe Patton, a former bookkeeper and homemaker, died peacefully of natural causes on October 12, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by family. She was two weeks shy of her 87th birthday.
Beloved wife of Arboth "Pat" H. Patton; dear mother of Jill "Jae" Patton (Patricia Mikos), Kay Patton Wallace (William Wallace) and Brian H. Patton (Jennifer Patton); dear grandmother of Mariah, Cheyenne, Kelley, Ashley and Jason; and great-grandmother to Camdyn and Shelby. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret S. Steele of Rustburg, Virginia, and Dona H. Steppe of Fort Pierce, Florida; sister of the late Mildred S. Hill, Pauline S. Keith, and James R. Steppe Sr. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, who could always count on Aunt Bug for a birthday or anniversary card or a call to catch up on the news.
Doris was born in Concord, Virginia in 1933 and graduated from Concord High School in 1951, where she played volleyball, softball and basketball, proudly representing her class at Girls State. She enjoyed visiting with her classmates every year at the Concord Fireman's Carnival. She was an avid sports fan, great card player, and lover of railroads and country music. Before she married, after a brief stint in the Navy, she moved to Cincinnati, took secretarial classes, and lived at the YWCA. After she and Pat married they settled in Stone Mountain, Georgia for over 20 years, then moved to Chesapeake, Virginia, to be closer to family. Last year they moved to Essex, Maryland, close to her daughter Jill's family. In her new home, Doris found kindred spirit card sharks and many friends. Doris was deeply kind, universally loved, and always a little salty.
Service and internment are private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gilchrist Hospice.
