Louis Keith WilsonLouis Keith Wilson, 36, of Rustburg, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.Born on August 3, 1984 in Lynchburg, he was the son of Sherrill Trent Wilson and the late Louis Ligon Wilson. Keith was a graduate of Amherst High School and was a self-taught musician. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends.Keith is survived by his mother, Sherrill Wilson; sister, Mary Elaine Merat and husband Joses; two nephews, Griffin Beck Merat and James Crosby Merat; and numerous other family members and friends.There will be no formal services at this time.Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Wilson family (929-5712).