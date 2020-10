Edna Mae Lee



Edna Mae Lee, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Stoddard Baptist Nursing Home in Washington, D.C. Arrangements will appear at a later date. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 434-846-1337.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.