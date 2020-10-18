Jewel Candler Clark
Jewel Candler Clark, 91, of Forest, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Walter Wallace Clark for 70 years.
Born on April 27, 1929, in Forest, she was the daughter of the late Robert William Candler and the late Katie Overstreet Candler. Jewel retired from Timberlake Christian School after 28 years of service and was a lifelong member of Timberlake Baptist Church. She truly loved her church and school family. Jewel also enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.
Jewel is survived by her husband, Walter Clark; two sons, Danny Clark and wife Hope and Steven Clark and wife Karen; four grandsons, Adam Clark and wife Lesley, Dallas Clark, Brian Briggs and wife MaryAnne, and Michael Briggs; five great grandchildren, Grayson Clark, Emery Clark, Jack Briggs, Timothy Briggs, Khloe Briggs; and numerous other family members.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests Timberlake Baptist Church, 21395 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 or the Gideons International (www.gideons.org
).
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Clark family (239-0331).
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.