Evelyn Beverly Banks
Evelyn Beverly Banks, 82, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Lynchburg General Hospital.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, Va. The Reverend Eleanor Rose, Presiding, and Reverend L. L. Yuille, Eulogy. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.