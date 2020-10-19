Patsy F. Crooker
May 7, 1941 - October 17, 2020
Patsy Fullen Crooker, 79, a longtime resident of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va. She and her husband, Chris Crooker, had been married for 56 years.
Born on May 7, 1941, in Ronceverte, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Edna Fullen. Patsy was retired from Centra Health School of Nursing, where she taught in the School of Nursing for many years.
In addition to her husband, Chris, she is survived by one daughter, Terri Perry and her husband, Mark, of Staunton, Va.; two sisters, Peggy Houchins of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Sandra Higgs and her husband, Gene, of Fishersville, Va.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Legacy at North Augusta and Legacy Hospice for their care over the last several months.
Patsy was passionate about many things in life. Nursing and training future nurses to give excellent care was certainly one of them. She had high expectations. She was also the "go to" nurse for many people. She valued her friends, and spent many hours with them, becoming an honorary "aunt" to most of their children and grandchildren. Her shopping skills were legendary, only surpassed by her love of playing cards, and was active in many Bridge clubs, as well as a regular Hand and Foot group at Stonegate, and the Fullen family Rook games. Her family, including nieces, nephews and cousins, loved her infectious laugh and competitive spirit.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. The family will gather privately at a later date. Please contact the family to share memories and stories at any time.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 19, 2020.