Daniel Thomas Puckette
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1947
DIED
October 17, 2020
Daniel Thomas Puckette

Daniel "Dan" Thomas Puckette, 73, of Appomattox, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Claudia Gordon Puckette.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 18, 1947, he was a son of the late Jack Lloyd Puckette and Dora Mayberry Puckette. Dan was a retired manager for James T. Davis and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Claudia he is survived by his son, Daniel Gordon Puckette of Appomattox; a brother, Jimmy Puckette of Lynchburg; and a cousin, Carolyn and Ray Adams of Bedford.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Puckette Jr.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery by the Rev. Rusty Small. When attending the service please remember to wear your mask and respect social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center at www.giving.virginia.edu or Liberty Baptist Church Ministry of Compassion, PO Box 485, Appomattox, Va., 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Liberty Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Claudia and Daniel...I am so sorry to hear of Dan's passing. However...The Lord needed him to continue painting His beautiful skies.
Tewonia Ranson
October 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. The Ludwig family
Jeffrey Ludwig
October 19, 2020
Dear Claudia and Daniel, I am so truly sorry for your loss. You know that Dan is healed at last and is in heaven with his Lord and Savior. My heart goes out to you at tjis difficult time.
Mary Foster
Friend
October 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Mike Ranson
Friend
October 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Kim Horton
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Danny’s passing. We always had so much fun when all the first cousins and aunts and uncles gathered at Grandmother Puckette’s. Please know you and a Daniel are in our prayers. We live out of state, but otherwise would be there for the service.
Cynthia Vassar Dunnavant
Family
October 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lewis McDearmon
Friend
October 19, 2020
So very sorry,Claudia. Our prayers are with you.
Barry Elder
October 19, 2020