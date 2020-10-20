Louise Jordan Daniels
Louise Jordan Daniels, age 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born in Lynchburg on July 2, 1933, daughter of the late James R. Jordan, Sr. and the late Callie Y. Jordan.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, George E. Daniels; 2 sisters, Carolyn Harris and Nancy Rice; 3 brothers, James Jordan Jr., S.W. Jordan, and Preston Jordan.
Survivors include a daughter, Daphne D. Inge and husband Ron; a son, Bill Daniels and wife Melissa; two sisters, Lurlee Slate and husband Billy and Betty Pendry; two grandchildren, Jed Daniels and wife Brittney and Hannah Daniels; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Vanessa, and Savanna. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Carlton Gunter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of your choice
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 20, 2020.