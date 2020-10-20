John D. Burkart
John Dominic Burkart, 82, of Mud Street, Concord, died Friday, October 16, 2020. He was the husband of Norma Jean Honeycutt Burkart.
Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on December 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Otilla Rosemarie Maurer and Samuel G. Burkart.
He was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church. John was a member of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War. He was a life member of DAV in Gloucester, Va.
John was a retired Gloucester Animal Control Officer and K-9 Trainer. He leaves behind his much-loved K-9 companions, Sadie and Rascal.
Per John's wishes there will be no memorial service at this time.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider New Bethel UMC, c/o Larry Carwile, 75 Fitch Haven Dr., Concord, VA 24538.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 20, 2020.