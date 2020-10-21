Inez LeeInez Lee passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by her children. She will be remembered as a loving mother and friend to all.A funeral service in memory of Inez will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. James C.M.E. Church, 208 Rockwell Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24504.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in her memory via check to St. James C.M.E. Church. Please follow the rules and regualtions for COVID-19. Masks are required. Community Funeral Home directing.