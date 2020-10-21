Menu
Edwin "Eddie" Lugar
Edwin "Eddie" Lugar

October 17, 2020

Edwin "Eddie" Lugar, 58, of Thaxton, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1962, a son of the late Kenneth L. Lugar and Rosie Carter Lugar.

Eddie is survived by several cousins and other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Parker Family Cemetery, Bordelon Drive, Thaxton, Va., with Pastor Eric Pennington officiating.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.
