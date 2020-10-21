Carroll Henderson Motley
Carroll Henderson Motley, 89, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Irene Nash Motley for 70 years.
Carroll was born in Danville, Virginia, on February 20, 1931, a son of the late Zenas Timothy Motley and Virginia Henderson Motley.
He was a United States Army veteran having served his country during the Korean Conflict. Carroll and his wife owned and operated their own Insurance business together and was a dedicated member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. Carroll was also a member of the National Society of Safety Professionals and The American Legion Post 16. He enjoyed traveling, and especially Myrtle Beach. He was a loving husband and father and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his two daughters, Vickie BeCraft (Kirk) and Cheryl Wilder (Kenny), all of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Heather Searcey (Brandon), Hollie Palmisano (Anthony), Hanna Arthur (Joey), Jason, Drew, and Brad Wilder; six great-grandchildren, Ella and Gavin Searcey, Maddox and Brooklyn Palmisano, Cameron and Kenley Arthur; his sister, Virginia Motley Clark (Sam); his brother, Philip Motley (Margaret); sister-in-law, Nancy Motley; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Motley; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Blair.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.
In honor of Carroll's wishes, a private graveside will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.