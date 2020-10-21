Wanda Sue Barker SimmonsAugust 29, 1950 - October 18, 2020Wanda Sue Barker Simmons, 70, of Hurt, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Edro Dean Simmons.She was born on August 29, 1950, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Thelbert Barker and Hazel Lynch Barker. She was a member of Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church.She is survived by one daughter, Ashley Perkins of Colorado Springs, Colo.She was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Barker.A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Dr. Rich Denning.The family suggests those wishing to make memorials, consider Friends of Campbell County Animal Control Inc., 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.Finch and Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista, is in charge of arrangements.Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service809 Main Street, Altavista, Virginia 24517