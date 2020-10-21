Paul David Kvasnicka Jr.
Paul David Kvasnicka Jr., 66, of Mountain Cut Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. He and his wife, Sharon F. Kvasnicka shared their lives together for 45 years.
Paul was a devoted and loving father to his two daughters, Sharla Kvasnicka and Kelly K. Jamerson and husband, Jarrod. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Gage Moore and fiancée, Katie Wells, Gavin Womack, and Collin Crowder; and great-granddaughter, Emma Leighton Moore; and his mother-in-law, Geneva Trujillo.
Born in Petersburg, Va., on February 5, 1954, he was a son of the late Lillie Maggie Walker and Paul David Kvasnicka Sr.
Paul served as pastor of Spout Spring Baptist Church for approximately 11 years. He was employed with the Virginia State Police from October 16, 1973 until July 1, 2016, when he retired as the Captain at Division III Headquarters in Appomattox. He also served as a Chaplain within the Virginia State Police.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church by the Rev. Robert E. Lee. A private family burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to please wear a mask and respect social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Mt. Pisgah Scripture Printing Ministry, PO Box 341, Oliver Springs, TN 37840; a cause that was very dear to his heart.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.