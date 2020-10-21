Menu
Paul David Kvasnicka Jr.
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1954
DIED
October 19, 2020
Paul David Kvasnicka Jr.

Paul David Kvasnicka Jr., 66, of Mountain Cut Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. He and his wife, Sharon F. Kvasnicka shared their lives together for 45 years.

Paul was a devoted and loving father to his two daughters, Sharla Kvasnicka and Kelly K. Jamerson and husband, Jarrod. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Gage Moore and fiancée, Katie Wells, Gavin Womack, and Collin Crowder; and great-granddaughter, Emma Leighton Moore; and his mother-in-law, Geneva Trujillo.

Born in Petersburg, Va., on February 5, 1954, he was a son of the late Lillie Maggie Walker and Paul David Kvasnicka Sr.

Paul served as pastor of Spout Spring Baptist Church for approximately 11 years. He was employed with the Virginia State Police from October 16, 1973 until July 1, 2016, when he retired as the Captain at Division III Headquarters in Appomattox. He also served as a Chaplain within the Virginia State Police.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church by the Rev. Robert E. Lee. A private family burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Mt. Pisgah Scripture Printing Ministry, PO Box 341, Oliver Springs, TN 37840; a cause that was very dear to his heart.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
19 Entries
So very sorry for your families loss. Prayers for comfort in a time of such sorrow, and know that memories of him will forever touch everyone that knew him.
Dean Thompson
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sharon,

So sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with you.
Diana Dowdy Allen
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sharon,so sorry for your loss.Prayers for you and family.
Annie Mayberry
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sharla and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. What an extraordinary man you got to share your lives with. Love to you all during this heartbreaking time.

Love,
Paige Lovins
Paige Lovins
Friend
October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Vickie Saunders lucado
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. May God bless and keep you.
Donna Gunter Branham
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tony Hodges
Friend
October 20, 2020
nancy Doss
October 20, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. He was a very kind man and will be missed by many. May God’s love bring you peace and comfort til you see him again.
Deborah Murphy
October 20, 2020
Charla.... We are so sorry.....may God surround you with his love and grace
Pat and Dennis TORRENCE
Friend
October 20, 2020
With the greatest respect and sadness, we send our sympathy to Paul's family and the VSP community.
Doug and Linda Hardesty
Friend
October 20, 2020
The lost of a wonderful Christian is truly a blessing even if it way to soon for family and all that knew and love Paul. Rest easy my Brother.
Lane Mccomas
Coworker
October 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Paul was an amazing man and will be greatly missed in our community.
Kay Robertson
Friend
October 20, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. He was always a respected officer & I’m sure he was greatly loved & will be missed. Asking for the peace that surpasses understanding to surround you all.
Sandie Brown
Friend
October 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Paul was a very dear friend over the years. Our paths crossed often with him as a Troopet and.I was working in the court. May the precious memories you have help carry you through this time
Dorothy Hamlet
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sharon, Kelly, Sharla and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. So many fond memories we have. May God' grace lessen your pain.
Love William and Cheryl Page
Mitchell-Page Page
Friend
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Henry & Linda Goode
October 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jimmie and Gay Womack
Friend
October 20, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Kvasnicka family at this very sad time. I worked with Paul at Div. 3 for several years starting in 1974 when Paul was a dispatcher. He went on to achieve great accomplishments & was always kind to me. May God grant you strength, peace & comfort as you endure this loss.
Gail (Layne) & Tommy Wheeler
Coworker
October 20, 2020