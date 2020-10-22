Lester Vernon Roach Jr.January 6, 1929 - October 19, 2020Lester Vernon Roach Jr., 91, of Boones Mill, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, due to COVID-19.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum Pastor Dwight Hayes officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church in Boones Mill.Whitten Timberlake Chapel, (434) 239-0331.